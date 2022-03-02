Promise auction to raise funds to bring unloved playground back into use

The empty playground on Farm Lane

All Stretton Village Hall is hosting the Queen’s Jubilee Promise Auction this Saturday, March 5, in support of the village's play area.

Old play equipment has been removed because it had become dangerous and although Church Stretton Town Council is providing groundwork support and some basic replacements the All Stretton Village Society needs to raise several thousand pounds to fully restore the playground.

Money raised at the auction will be used there and to fund other Jubilee projects in the village.

"The children’s playground was a centre of village life," said village society chair Caroline Crump.

"I took my children there, and now we have nothing for local families or visitors.

"I’m delighted so many local residents have generously offered such unique lots for the auction - and I’m sure there will be plenty of bargains going."

As well as the balloon flight from Stokesay Court other lots include a Brittany coast holiday, a Land Rover tour of the Long Mynd, and a traction engine ride.

Also up for grabs are pony riding and bread making lessons, chocolate tarts and marmalade, and a year’s supply of cheese as well as special luxury holidays in Scotland, Wales, and Shropshire.

A full catalogue is available from Yew Tree Inn, All Stretton - or Wright’s Estate Agents/Newsworld, Church Stretton.

Bids may be placed in advance. Lots are being added up until Friday so more promises are welcome.