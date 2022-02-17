Church Stretton bookshop is in the running for a prestigious national award

Burway Books

Burway Books in Church Stretton is one of five bookshops up for regional glory that could lead to a major national title.

This year a total of 62 bookshops from nine regions and countries are competing to be named the best Independent Bookshop of the Year.

The shops will compete to win their region first, before vying for the overall prize, which will be announced at The British Book Awards winner ceremony on Monday May 23.

The Independent Bookshop of the Year Award celebrates those stores that have continued to support local communities with magnificent books, which have provided enjoyment, distraction and succour for the nation’s readers during these turbulent times.

In the past two years independent bookshops up and down the UK and the Island of Ireland have completely transformed their operational models in order to get books into the hands of readers.

Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller’s managing editor, said: “The received wisdom in the book trade when the pandemic first hit was that independent booksellers might be the most vulnerable. They have proved anything but as through close ties to their communities, indies have flourished for the last two years."