Harp &a Monkey

Lancastrians Harp & a Monkey will be at Silvester Horne Institute, in Church Stretton, on Friday, February 18, where they will perform material from their Victorians album as well as from their acclaimed back catalogue.

Specialists in poignant and melodic short stories about life, love and remembrance, the trios work has been described as “bold and brilliant” by the likes of The Observer.

Their fourth, and most recent, album is called The Victorians and features a collection of largely forgotten Victorian Street, parlour, work, popular and rural songs and stories reworked for contemporary ears.