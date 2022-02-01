Notification Settings

Victorian songs to be showcased at Church Stretton gig

By David TooleyChurch StrettonPublished:

A group who have been pushing the boundaries of traditional music in Britain for more than a decade have been lined up for a gig in Church Stretton.

Harp &a Monkey
Harp &a Monkey

Lancastrians Harp & a Monkey will be at Silvester Horne Institute, in Church Stretton, on Friday, February 18, where they will perform material from their Victorians album as well as from their acclaimed back catalogue.

Specialists in poignant and melodic short stories about life, love and remembrance, the trios work has been described as “bold and brilliant” by the likes of The Observer.

Their fourth, and most recent, album is called The Victorians and features a collection of largely forgotten Victorian Street, parlour, work, popular and rural songs and stories reworked for contemporary ears.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm are priced at £15. They are available from: The Outdoor Depot, 1 Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton, and from Church Stretton Town Council Office, or online here https://www.silvesterhorneevents.co.uk/2021/noath/harp-a-monkey-2/ or here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/shi-events

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

