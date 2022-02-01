Tommy Conlon from Church Stretton

Mobile phone shop boss Tommy Conlon, aged 35, has taken blood tests that show that he is now only four per cent away from pre-diabetic blood test result levels. He had been far away from that when he started.

But this week Tommy, from Church Stretton, admitted to feeling a "little bit gutted" that his latest monthly weigh-in "only" recorded a 10.5 lbs loss.

"But I am still losing a great chunk of weight and it is still phenomenal," he said.

Tommy, who now weighs in at under 31 stone, is now also a growing social media star, with 6,000 followers on the micro video site TikTok.

"Most of my videos have been getting 10,000 views, it's completely bizarre but the comments I have been getting are very encouraging," said Tommy, who will be getting married to Sarah in April.

He wants to shed six stone by then and be able to fit into a proper suit. He also has a young son, called Harvey, and wants to be able to run around with him.

Tommy has also taken up boxing and is a regular visitor to the Strettonia Boxing Club, in Lutwyche Court, Church Stretton.

He's also been given a special diet by nutrition expert Kate Bevanwood in his bid to get down to around 21 stone 9 lbs.

And there is more good news on the charity front toom where he has already beaten his £2,000 target to split between The Little Rascals Foundation and The Rotary Club Of Church Stretton. He has now upped his target to £5,000.

"People have been dropping off cheques to the Get Connected mobile phone shop while I've been with customers," said Tommy, who is inspiring others to get off the sofa, too.

To donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tommysweightlosschallenge2022