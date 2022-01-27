Notification Settings

Call for volunteers at Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd

By Charlotte Bentley

Volunteers are needed for Shropshire beauty spots Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd.

Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd
The National Trust is encouraging people to start the New Year with a new adventure in volunteering.

The trust says volunteering for them at these sites would offer opportunities to learn new skills and knowledge.

Programming and partnerships manager for Carding Mill Valley, Tom Blackwell, said: "Volunteering with the team in Carding Mill Valley means you get to share your love of this beautiful place and make visitors’ days that little bit better.

"There’s also a great group of people to get to know in the shape of the rest of the volunteer team. As a learning volunteer, people will get to inspire the next generation of nature lovers and geographers. Help to lead school visits from primary and secondary students, many of whom will be having their first experience of the countryside. They provide helpful advice and information to visitors to Carding Mill Valley."

But, if people prefer it warm and cosy, the trust also offer indoor volunteering opportunities in the tearoom – residents could become a volunteer baker, helping to turn out cakes and scones.

And the welcome volunteers help the team manage the car park, by parking cars, taking payments and guiding visitors.

Those interested can get in touch at nationaltrust.org.uk/carding-mill-valley-and-the-long-mynd or pop into the Chalet Pavilion for an informal chat.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

