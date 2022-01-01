Mobile phone shop boss set to step up to his weight loss challenge

Tommy Conlon, who aims to lose 10 stone

Tommy Conlon, of Central Avenue, in Church Stretton, will step onto the scales at his first official weigh-in at the town's health and wellbeing centre at 10am on January 3.

The last time Tommy weighed himself the dial zipped up to the 35-stone mark and the customer relations manager at the town's Get Connected mobile phone shop set himself the target of losing 10 stone in 2022.

Tommy is getting married in April and has set his sights on losing six stones to be able to get into what he calls a "proper wedding suit."

But that is only one of the motivations for Tommy who has a five-year-old son, Harvey.

"I want to watch him grow up and be able to run around with him," he explained.

He's also recently been told that he risks type two diabetes and he has asthma.

"But I have been told that if I lose the weight and change what I eat I will be able to stop those risks completely," said Tommy.

Tommy is being helped in his weight loss journey by a host of people, including former Shrewsbury Town footballer Dave Edwards and his wife Emma. Food plans are being prepared by Amanda Bebbington.

And Tommy has already got going with his new lifestyle in advance of the official weigh-in on January 3.

He's also been supported by the Holly Bush Cafe and Van Doseburg's with his foods and meals.

Tommy also has one more personal motivation in place - he's aiming to raise as as much money as possible for charity.

He wants to raise at least £2,000 and split it between The Little Rascals Foundation, and The Rotary Club Of Church Stretton, where he is a member. He's already got nearly £500 in the pot. To donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tommysweightlosschallenge2022