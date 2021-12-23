Man who died after A49 crash was retired lecturer, 84

Sandford Avenue at the A49 junction. Photo: Google

Geoffrey Buchanan Smith was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham after the crash on the A49 Crossways, Church Stretton, last Thursday afternoon.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, Mr Smith, of Hazler Road, Church Stretton, died on Sunday, the county's coroner heard.

Sitting at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, senior coroner John Ellery adjourned the full inquest into Mr Smith's death to April 5, 2022.

West Midlands Ambulance Service had been called at 4.19pm on Thursday to reports of a collision involving a Ford Transit van and a pedestrian.

Ambulance staff gave Mr Smith advanced trauma care before he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further specialist care.

Police say the collision happened on the A49 at the junction with Sandford Avenue, when a silver Ford Transit van travelling northbound collided with the elderly pedestrian.

They say no other injuries were reported and the van was recovered.