Appeal after pedestrian critically injured in Church Stretton collision

Sandford Avenue at the A49 junction

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 4.19pm yesterday (Thursday) to reports of a collision involving a Ford Transit van and a pedestrian on Crossways, Church Stretton.

Ambulance staff gave the pedestrian advanced trauma care before he was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further specialist care.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival at the scene crews found a pedestrian, an elderly man, in a critical condition.

"The team of medics worked quickly to administer advanced trauma care to stabilise his condition on scene before he was blue lighted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further specialist care.”

Police say the collision happened on the A49 at the junction with Sandford Avenue when a silver Ford Transit van travelling northbound collided with an elderly pedestrian.

Police say no other injuries were reported and the van was recovered.