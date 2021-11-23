Acton Scott's survival is vital says Rare Breeds Survival Trust

Steam threshing at Acton Scott

It says Acton Scott gives members of the public the chance to see rare breed animals and helps their survival.

The council is expected to look at the future of the working farm at a meeting next month.

Acton Scott Historic Working Farm near Church Stretton closed on June 24 after two cases of E-Coli were confirmed. It has still not reopened.

A report is now being prepared by Shropshire Council to decide how much has to be done for it to comply with industry guidelines.

The working farm featured in the BBC television series Victorian Farm.

It is a member of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust's Approved Farm Park Network, proactively engaged in the promotion and conservation of native livestock biodiversity.

A national charity, the trust works to ensure the survival of the UK’s rare breeds of native livestock and equines.

Its Chief Executive, Christopher Price said: “Acton Scott is an important conservation centre, providing a home for some of the UK’s rarest native livestock breeds such as the Original Population Dairy Shorthorn. It provides a brilliant and unique resource for the public to see these breeds up close and understand their place in our heritage as well as their genetic and biodiversity importance today and for the future.

"It would be terrible to lose Acton Scott’s crucial contribution to the survival of our wonderful native breeds. I have written to Shropshire Council to voice our support for the Farm in the strongest possible terms and to urge Shropshire Council to ensure that the Farm remains safeguarded for the future.”