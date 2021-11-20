A quiz quest for Church Stretton will raise money for charity

Scarlet-Rose Owen sits with the quiz outside Mayfair’s Health and Wellbeing Centre

Mayfair has published a new 'walkabout quiz' encouraging people to get out and explore the small but beautiful of Church Stretton.

Nestling in the south Shropshire hills, Church Stretton is a bustling market town with a long and varied history. Dubbed ‘Little Switzerland’, it is the only town in the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

With its spectacular scenic views, it attracts walkers, nature enthusiasts, and those in search of a good cream tea, but it’s also got plenty to offer those who live there, winning joint first in the town category of the Shropshire Outstanding Communities Awards.

Scarlet-Rose Owen and her dad outside of the Mayfair Centre

The Walkabout Quiz is for everyone, locals and visitors alike, and children can get involved too. It leads people on a tour of the town on a route that is accessible to all and should take just over an hour to complete, but it doesn't have to be done all at once – you can set your own pace. It will put people's powers of observation to the test and have them looking at the marvellous town with fresh eyes.

Cathy Thomas, Mayfair’s central services manager, said: "We are thrilled with the Walkabout Quiz and grateful to Christine and Sue for all their work devising it.

"It’s such a great idea – something that everyone can enjoy and in turn learn more about our beautiful town. We are sure it’s going to be a hit and will make a great Christmas gift or holiday activity."

Scarlet-Rose Owen takes the Quiz for a test drive

Available from the Mayfair Centre and Church Stretton Library, the quiz costs £5.

It has been put together and produced by volunteers Christine Dunne and Sue Swallow. Sales of the Walkabout Quiz go to supporting Mayfair and its work in the community, offering signposting to support, help accessing benefits, respite care, transportation, befriending, hot meals and more.