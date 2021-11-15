Church Stretton community hub receives nearly £1,000 donation

Hazel Holloway and Santhosh George present Cathy Thomas with the cheque

Last week Mayfair in Church Stretton was visited by Stretton Hall manager, Santhosh George, and activities coordinator, Hazel Holloway.

They brought with them a large cheque and a very generous donation – nearly £950 – which was raised at Stretton Hall’s Summer Fete, held in July.

The Summer Fete was a chance to get together and have fun. Stretton Hall staff brought the residents outside, families sat out on the lawns and there were stalls, games and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Angela Ellis and her Eastern Mystique group performed belly dancing spectacles and a guess the weight of the cake competition proved very popular.

"It was such a lovely moment," said Hazel from Stretton Hall. "Residents and their families got to come outside and have a really lovely day. The weather came good for us.

"All week it had forecast rain, but on the day, the sun came out and we had a proper, traditional fete – with sunshine, bunting and gingham tablecloths."

Asked why she had wanted to support Mayfair with the event, Hazel said: "The Mayfair does so much for the community. Many of our residents have been in the community for a long time, so it just seemed appropriate to support Mayfair with our event."

Santosh agreed, and added: "We had a fantastic day. It was so lovely to see all the residents and their families outside enjoying the sunshine.

"We are very proud of the amount we raised for the Mayfair Centre who do great work for the community, including residents at Stretton Hall."

Mayfair Central Services Manager, Cathy Thomas, received the cheque.