'Unusual' stolen Land Rover returned to owner after being made 'too hot to handle'

The Land Rover was stolen from Hatton, near Church Stretton

The "unusual" Land Rover Defender, featuring a large box on the back, was taken from the village of Hatton, near Church Stretton, on Sunday night.

Appeals were put out on social media to try and track down the vehicle, and police have confirmed it has now been found.

A police spokesman said: "I am very pleased to report that this vehicle was found and returned to the very grateful owner. It would appear the power of social media made the vehicle 'too hot to handle'.