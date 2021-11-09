Land Rover stolen from south Shropshire village

The 4x4 was taken from Hatton village, near the currently closed Acton Scott Historic Working Farm, overnight on Sunday, going into Monday.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "This vehicle was stolen overnight from the Hatton area of Shropshire. The vehicle is a Land Rover Defender, registration number FE56 NXK. Any sighting please contact police quoting log number 91 I 08112021. If you are a member if any online forums please feel free to share this report."