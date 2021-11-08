Runners raise funds for Mayfair

The Mayfair team pose triumphant, left to right: Holly Beaumont, Derek O’Connor, Susanne O’Connor and Joanna Clark Vivian

Volunteers and a staff member at Stretton's Mayfair, which helps vulnerable people in the community, took on the 10k challenge and raised thousands for the cause.

The team – made up of Holly Beaumont, Joanna Clark Vivian and Derek and Susanne O’Connor – donned their running kits, tied their shoelaces and pinned on race numbers for the event, hoping to raise funds and awareness for local community charity Mayfair.

The Church Stretton 10k was a new race offered by Shropshire events company UKAC at the end of October. They described it as ‘one of the most scenic closed road 10k races in the UK’. But those views came at a height, and most of the climbing took place in the first mile and a half of the course. The challenging race became known as ‘Beat the Burway’, with runners climbing to 1,614 ft above sea level.

Mayfair works hard to support those in the community facing their own challenges – from caring for a loved one in later life, to feelings of social isolation or experiences of digital exclusion.

Derek and Susanne O’Connor sporting Mayfair colours along Church Stretton High Street

If there’s a need locally, Mayfair works hard to identify it and do something about it – whether that’s informing people about the help that’s available, offering respite care, referring people on to its befriending scheme or making sure they’re signed up for our hot meal deliveries.

The four runners ran in tops emblazoned ‘I’m running for Mayfair’ and Mayfair’s strapline ‘Run for the community, by the community.’

For Mayfair publicity officer, Holly Beaumont, it was her first ever race challenge.

She said: "It was brilliant spotting some familiar faces – Mayfair staff and supporters – out along the roads to cheer us on. I was surprised at the spring it put in my step, but I knew that spring wouldn’t last.

"It was a really long, hard climb but I can now say that I’ve beaten the Burway for Mayfair."

Joanna Clark Vivian on the Burway descent

Donations and sponsorship for the runners have now been counted, and come to £1,800.

Nicola Daniels, Mayfair chief officer, said: "We are so grateful to our team, Holly, Joanna, Susanne and Derek, who really did "run for their community". Thank you so much to everyone who sponsored them – your support helps Mayfair continue to provide a wide range of activities and services for the community."