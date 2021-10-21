Church Stretton's Mayfair charity taking on town's 10k

Holly Beaumont, from Mayfair, who is part of the team running the Church Stretton 10k

Mayfair has four runners taking part in the Church Stretton 10k tomorrow. They will be running the challenging 10k circuit, scaling the Burway and climbing to 1,614 ft above sea level to raise awareness of the valuable work Mayfair does in the community.

The Church Stretton 10k is a new race offered by Shropshire events company UKAC. They describe it as ‘one of the most scenic closed road 10k races in the UK’. But those views come at a height, and most of the climbing takes place in the first mile and a half of the course.

The race takes place on Sunday, starting at 10am in Rectory field, and from there loop around Church Street and the High Street before ascending Burway Road.

Joanna Clark Vivian, Holly Beaumont and Susanne and Derek O’Connor will all be hoping to keep their chins up and their legs pumping as they take on that hill.

"Throughout the pandemic, Mayfair has been there," Holly Beaumont, Mayfair's Publicity Officer said.

"Volunteering with them, I got to see first-hand how they got our community through, coordinating volunteers, helping the vulnerable, offering friendship to people who were isolating.

"Working with them, I have discovered the multitude of ways they work to keep our community safe and well. I can talk the talk about Mayfair but the Stretton 10k is a chance for me to put my money where my mouth is and put one foot in front of the other to support it."

Anyone interested in sponsoring the runners, and helping to put a spring in their steps, can head over to Mayfair’s Just Giving page at justgiving.com/campaign/running-for-mayfair or fill in a sponsorship form at Mayfair Reception.

Mayfair offers services and support in response to local needs, including befriending, hot meals, transportation, day services, personal care, digital support, childcare, signposting and more.