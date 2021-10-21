Church Stretton 10k ready for race day at the weekend

Carding Mill Valley

Peter Metcalfe, of UK Adventure Challenges Group, said he was thrilled to be back organising events again after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Church Stretton 10k follows a route within the town centre, then up the steep Burway and all the way to Pole Bank.

With the backing of the local councils, businesses and organisations in Church Stretton, Peter said they feel really welcome and are looking forward to the event on Sunday, October 24.

"We started doing events full time just as Covid started really so we have done a few since then but it's nice to be back organising and hosting," Peter said. "We are building up our portfolio of runs in small towns.

"The Church Stretton 10k is a small lap around the town centre, then up the Burway, the Pole Bank, and coming back down the same way.

"Hopefully next year we are hoping to have a better route but because this is the first one, it is all about trying different things. People in the town were also concerned about parking in the town so we capped entries at 400 this year, even though we had permission from the council for 1,000.

"And next year we may look to do it on a summer's evening instead to help with any traffic and parking. Local organisations wanted a smaller event and we were happy to work with them."

The route will take runners up the Burway, part of the Long Mynd, and Peter said people have already started encouraging each other to 'Beat the Burway'.

"The route works out about half a mile uphill at the start then that's out of the way," he said. "Most people will power walk that, and knowing it's at the start you can get it out the way then you're home dry.

"There are already people talking about 'Beat the Burway' and we will have that on the medals as well. The section through the town centre is first so roads in the town will only be closed for a short amount of time.

"Having the local community behind us it's great. A lot of people here are runners or walkers so they don't mind it and they like seeing these events on."

The gun time is at 10am from Rectory Fields, Church Stretton on Sunday, October 24.

Temporary road closures on the day include: Church Street 9.50am-10.10am; High Street 9.55am-10.10am; Burway Road 9.50am-10.15am; The Burway 9.50am-12pm; Burway Road 10.35am-11.40am; Church Street 10.35am-11.40am.