Chance to chat about electric cars at Low Carbon Day

Church Stretton

Stretton Climate Care has arranged the day in conjunction with South Shropshire Climate Action at the large car park opposite Church Stretton Co-op from 10am to 4pm.

Owners of several privately owned electric cars will be on show with their owners to talk frankly about owning electric vehicles.

Jon Cooke, a trustee of Stretton Climate Care, said: “We are all having to accept the fact that climate change is really happening right here and now in south Shropshire.

"The Low Carbon Day is a good opportunity for people to come and talk to dealers and installers to see what opportunities we all have to reduce personal carbon emissions and improve bio-diversity.”

Visitors will also be able to view electric bicycles, e-motor bikes and e-road scooters, along with green heating and energy options.

A team from South Shropshire Climate Action will be there to have a “Climate Conversation” to discover what action people are already taking to reduce their carbon emissions, what they would like to do and what stops them from doing so.