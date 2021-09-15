Long delays as fire crews sent to tanker on A49

Incident on the A49. Pic: @LudlowCops

The tanker's overheating brake drums are believed to be the cause of the incident in south Shropshire on Wednesday afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled two fire engines from Church Stretton and Craven Arms at 1.49pm and West Mercia Police units assisted in traffic management for the incident which closed the road in both directions.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 1.57pm to reports of a vehicle with smoke coming from it on the A49 from Onibury. One ambulance attended the scene but the crew was later stood down by the fire service as assistance was no longer required.

At 2.11pm the fire service declared the incident had stopped and at 2.27pm the police tweeted that one lane was open, with traffic management in place but long queues had built up.

One lane open. Traffic management in place. Long queues. https://t.co/4XpMDVGyQh — South Shropshire SNT's (@SouthShropCops) September 15, 2021

At 4.09pm West Mercia Police reported that the A49 Craven Arms to Onibury was open again, with raffic flowing as normal.