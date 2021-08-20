Church Stretton seeks volunteer youth workers to re-invigorate town's club

Volunteers Louise Dowbiggin and Madeline Egan serving food at Mayfair Community Centre in Church Stretton

Working in partnership with Church Stretton Town Council and local charity Shropshire Youth Association (SYA), Mayfair is looking for volunteers to help kick-start an exciting new youth service.

The last year has been hard on all of us, but young people have been particularly hard-hit – exam pressures, at-home education and a lack of contact with friends.

Staff at Mayfair Centre said they have been listening to local young people about their needs, and from November will be creating a relaxed and inviting space for local 13-16-year-olds to meet up outside of school hours.

"We started talking to young people about their needs and interests before Covid and had plans to create a space for them to meet out of school," Nicola Daniels, chief officer, said.

"The last year has made everyone realise the importance of social contact and the value of opportunities for people to meet up."

The new youth club will be staffed by an experienced youth worker, but they also need energetic, inspiring volunteers to work alongside them.

Councillor Bob Welch, from Church Stretton Town Council, said: "The town council is very appreciative of the many volunteers already running activities for young people in our town, and we hope volunteers will now come forward to meet the identified need for a youth club for young people in school years 9, 10 and 11, with start-up funding from the council and expert support and training from SYA."

People who can spare a couple of hours a week to share a skill or a craft, and listen to a young person and spend time with them, is invited to come and meet youth workers Kerry and Richard on Thursday, September 2.

Richard Parkes, CEO of SYA, said: "SYA supports lots of youth clubs across the county using this approach, with qualified and experienced youth workers running sessions supported by local volunteers.

"We offer the volunteers full training in youth work, safeguarding and other specialist subjects. All of our volunteers are DBS checked and receive mentoring to allow them to grow in confidence.

"It’s a great way to support the community while picking up skills that help change young lives, and it’s great fun to be part of such an exciting project."