Church Stretton Rotarians raise thousands in Hadrian’s Wall fundraiser

L-R: Sue Akers, Tim Crosskey, Phil Owen, Patrick Lewis, Dilys Lewis, Don Lovejoy, Diana Barlow

Three Church Stretton Rotarians and a Welshpool Rotarian, together with supporting friends and relatives, walked the full length of Hadrian’s Wall in the hottest week of the year at the end of July to raise funds for the Mlambe Project.

The project is a charity building sustainable schools in poor Malawi villages using local materials and labour.

Despite suffering from bad blisters and dehydration, the intrepid seven reached the finish point at Bowness-on-Solway having completed the 84 miles in six gruelling days.

The group said they were amazed by the generosity of contributors, who helped raise over £6,500 – including Gift Aid – for the Mlambe project.

Rotarian Pat Lewis, aged 85 had suggested the challenge, as he had previously organised such a walk 20 years before and wanted to do it again.

He planned the total walk from Wallsend near Newcastle to Bowness-on-Solway to take six days covering the full 84 miles. He said after the event that despite the heat, the walk was achieved on schedule.