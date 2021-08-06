Church Stretton community centre benefits from golf club's generous donation

Handing over the cheque was Peter Freegard from Church Stretton's Golf Club to Mayfair’s Chief Officer, Nicola Daniels

Church Stretton Golf Club senior section raised £1,000 for the Strettons Mayfair Trust as part of their yearly fundraising.

Mayfair is a community and healthy living centre in Church Stretton.

It offers a range of services in response to local needs, including signposting, befriending, hot meals, transport, day services, activities, exercise opportunities, digital support and childcare.

In December, 2020, incoming Church Stretton senior section captain, Peter Freegard, made Mayfair the designated charity for his year in office.

Peter said: "The Mayfair provides a valuable service to the Church Stretton community. During these challenging times, I felt it was appropriate that the senior section should provide financial support to the trust so that they can continue their excellent work."

Handing over the cheque was Peter Freegard from Church Stretton's Golf Club to Mayfair’s Chief Officer, Nicola Daniels

The seniors’ main fundraising event is the seniors’ open, which this year was held on Wednesday, July 7. Funds are raised from entrance fees and a raffle held on the day.

"The open always attracts visitors from far and wide," Peter added. "Over the years, we have built up relationships with senior golfers from other golf clubs who return every year.

"Following the lockdown and the resurgence in interest in playing golf, this year they had a record number of entrants, with 96 golfers participating – the majority visitors to the club. Feedback was positive and we hope they will return next year."

The event was won by Mike Foss, Church Stretton’s vice-captain and his guest, Glyn Hughes.

Mayfair’s chief officer, Nicola Daniels, spoke of her thanks and appreciation for the golf club’s support.

"We are so grateful that the golf club chose Mayfair to receive the funds raised from this special event," Nicola said. "It is the support of local people and organisations, like the golf club, that help us provide support and services for the community.