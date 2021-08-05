Woman taken to hospital after 400m fall down Church Stretton beauty spot

Carding Mill Valley

The incident happened at about 4.15pm on Wednesday and involved a woman who fell down the Burway, which overlooks Carding Mill Valley.

Paramedics were called to Burway Road and were assisted by firefighters, who used specialist equipment and an all-terrain vehicle to rescue the woman and escort her to an ambulance at the peak of the hill.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one crew and the Pinzgauer all-terrain vehicle from Church Stretton Fire Station at about 5.10pm. The rescue took approximately 40 minutes.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.19pm to reports of a patient who had suffered a fall near Burway Road, Church Stretton in Shropshire. We sent one ambulance to the scene. On arrival, the crew found a woman who was at the bottom of a 400m embankment. After assessing her injury, they requested assistance from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service to get her up the embankment to the ambulance. She was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”