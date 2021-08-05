Woman taken to hospital after 400m fall down Church Stretton beauty spot

The incident happened at about 4.15pm on Wednesday and involved a woman who fell down the Burway, which overlooks Carding Mill Valley.
Paramedics were called to Burway Road and were assisted by firefighters, who used specialist equipment and an all-terrain vehicle to rescue the woman and escort her to an ambulance at the peak of the hill.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one crew and the Pinzgauer all-terrain vehicle from Church Stretton Fire Station at about 5.10pm. The rescue took approximately 40 minutes.
A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.19pm to reports of a patient who had suffered a fall near Burway Road, Church Stretton in Shropshire. We sent one ambulance to the scene. On arrival, the crew found a woman who was at the bottom of a 400m embankment. After assessing her injury, they requested assistance from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service to get her up the embankment to the ambulance. She was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”
Falls from the Burway have proven fatal over the years. In 2009 a woman in her 60s died after her car plunged more than 100ft. In 2007, a 71-year-old driver described by police as the luckiest man in Shropshire careered 400m down the hillside before coming to rest uninjured in the valley below.