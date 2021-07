Carding Mill Valley in Church Stretton

The incident happened shortly before 5pm on Monday in Carding Mill Valley, Church Stretton.

The fire service reported it was called to help stretcher a person at the chalet pavilion.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances, including the Pinzgauer all-terrain vehicle, from Church Stretton Fire Station.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.