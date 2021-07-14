Church Stretton High Street to return to two-way traffic

Church Stretton

High Street will reopen to two-way traffic in line with the ending of social distancing measures.

The road is currently one-way from Sandford Avenue – a measure put in place to support social distancing and to provide a safer environment for people to enjoy the town centre due to narrow footpaths.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “With social distancing measures set to end by July 19 – and with support from the town council – we will be removing the social distancing measures currently in place in Church Stretton.

“We’ll now hold discussions with the town council to consider what we can learn from these measures, and what changes we may be able to make in future to benefit the town centre.”

Councillor Andy Munro from Church Stretton Town Council, said: “As the Covid social distancing comes to an end it is appropriate that the temporary measures should be removed. We recognise that Shropshire Council has work to do across the county at this time which explains why more cannot be done now, and we thank the team for their help.

“Later this year the town council will consult meaningfully with residents, traders and visitors about the improvements we all want to see, and will work with Shropshire Council to implement them.”