Grand donation for Shropshire youth charity

The Midcounties Co-operative has given £1,000 to Shropshire Youth Association to help form a youth club in the area

Shropshire Youth Association (SYA) has received the donation from the co-operative to help Church Stretton Town Council set up youth club provision in the area.

SYA supports and delivers youth clubs and youth activities across Shropshire to help physical and mental development in young people by delivering activities like arts and crafts, cooking, games and sports.

The charity currently provides vital support and resources to around 100 groups, as well as training to group leaders.

Richard Parkes, CEO of SYA, said: “It’s been really great to work with The Midcounties Co-operative to help Church Stretton Town Council set up a youth programme in the local area.

“The kind donation will go a long way in supporting local young people to develop their physical and mental wellbeing while helping them learn different skills that will help them throughout their lives.”

Marnie Richards, developing young people co-ordinator at The Midcounties Co-operative said: “As a society, we’re committed to educating and supporting young people, which is why we set up our Young Co-operators Network.

"Helping organisations like SYA is also so important – especially with many of the vital youth club services having to pause last year with Covid restrictions.