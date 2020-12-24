Shropshire father 'left in tears' by council Christmas bailiff cock-up

The error by Shropshire Council’s bailiff contractors, Bristow and Sutor, saw similar letters sent to 2,621 other residents throughout the county informing them a bailiff would come to their home to remove goods within seven days, in payment for unpaid council tax.

A man from Church Stretton, who wished to remain anonymous, has described the “gut-wrenching” feeling of opening the letter less than a week before Christmas.

The father of one said: “I was in tears. My life turned upside-down all because of this mess up.

“You open that letter to read that first line about removal of goods and your hears just drops to your stomach.”

Referring to Shropshire Council, the letter, which was received by many on Monday, stated: “We have received instructions from the above council to take control of your goods, which may be removed for sale by public auction.

“If there are insufficient goods available for removal the Liability Order will be returned to the council who will consider other methods of enforcement which are available to them.”

Peter Nutting, the leader of Shropshire Council, said the error was “beyond belief” and that the authority had suspended activity with Bristow and Sutor for the short term.

“By way of an apology, I have asked that the company make a donation to my chosen charity, Shrewsbury Town in the Community, and I’m pleased to say that they have donated £250 that will benefit people across Shropshire," he added.