Terry Moore de Caslou locked eyes with this red grouse in flight over the Long Mynd. Photo: TMDCimagery.co.uk

Terry Moore de Caslou wrote: "You can't grouse about the weather! A brief show of sun at sunset on Thursday and this red grouse was photographed in flight, saintly.

"I took this on The Long Mynd whilst watching golden plover."

Terry has taken to photography during the coronavirus crisis and his photographs of local wildlife are available to view and buy on his website.