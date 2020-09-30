Vehicle recovered after tumbling down beauty spot embankment

Emergency services were called to Snailbeach on the Stiperstones just after 9pm to reports that a light commercial vehicle that left the road and tumbled down the embankment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it had hit a telegraph pole before going down the embankment. A spokesman said the driver, a man, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.

Fire crews from Bishops Castle, Minsterley and Wellington were on scene and used an extension ladder to reach the vehicle.