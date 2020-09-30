Advertising
Vehicle recovered after tumbling down beauty spot embankment
A driver escaped serious injury after his vehicle fell down an embankment at a Shropshire beauty spot last night.
Emergency services were called to Snailbeach on the Stiperstones just after 9pm to reports that a light commercial vehicle that left the road and tumbled down the embankment.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it had hit a telegraph pole before going down the embankment. A spokesman said the driver, a man, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.
Fire crews from Bishops Castle, Minsterley and Wellington were on scene and used an extension ladder to reach the vehicle.
