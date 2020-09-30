Menu

Advertising

Vehicle recovered after tumbling down beauty spot embankment

By Sue Austin | Church Stretton | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A driver escaped serious injury after his vehicle fell down an embankment at a Shropshire beauty spot last night.

The Shropshire landscape under the Stiperstones

Emergency services were called to Snailbeach on the Stiperstones just after 9pm to reports that a light commercial vehicle that left the road and tumbled down the embankment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it had hit a telegraph pole before going down the embankment. A spokesman said the driver, a man, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.

Fire crews from Bishops Castle, Minsterley and Wellington were on scene and used an extension ladder to reach the vehicle.

Church Stretton South Shropshire Local Hubs News Transport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News