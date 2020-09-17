Two people taken to hospital after crash on A49 at Church Stretton

The crash happened at about 2.10pm on the A49 near Upper Affcot.

A man and a woman were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2:11pm to reports of a two vehicle RTC on Upper Affcot in Church Stretton. We sent two ambulances to the scene.

"Crews have treated the drivers of both cars, a man and woman, for injuries not believed to be serious. They have been taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in separate ambulances for further treatment.”

Four fire engines were also sent to the scene from Craven Arms, Wellington and Church Stretton.

A man had to be released from the vehicle by the fire service.