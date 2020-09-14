Injured woman rescued from Long Mynd

The woman had been injured at the Carding Mill Valley, with West Midlands Ambulance Service called at around 12.50pm.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said that fire officers had helped move the woman back to an ambulance, from around a mile into the valley.

The woman was then taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 12.50pm to a patient who had suffered an injury on Carding Mill Valley, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered a woman who was about one-mile into the valley.

"Ambulance staff made their way to the patient before treating her at the scene. With assistance from the fire service, the patient was then safely moved back to the awaiting ambulance, before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

Two fire crews had been sent to the scene from Church Stretton, with a spokesman for the fire service adding: "We had a request from the Ambulance Service to assist with getting to a patient fallen and injured on the Long Mynd.

"The patient was attended to by a paramedic and fire crew assisted by carrying casualty down hillside using fire service extract stretcher."