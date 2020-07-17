Shropshire firefighters tackle outdoor blazes in quick succession

Crews from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service attended an address in Smethcott, between Church Stretton and Shrewsbury, at about 12.30am today.

A garden patio heater had caught fire and was out on arrival of the fire service.

One appliance was sent from Church Stretton and crews used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

This came hours after crews from Tweedale Fire Station attended a blaze near the Balancing Lakes behind Madeley Court Hotel in Telford at about 6.55pm yesterday.

The fire involved furniture, and crews used buckets of water and a knapsack to put it out.

Meanwhile, minutes before, one fire appliance was sent from Newport Fire Station to reports of a fire in a wooded area of the town.

Firefighters found a blaze in the open and extinguished it using knapsacks.