Fryer fire breaks out at pub near Church Stretton
A deep fat fryer caused a fire to break out at a pub near Church Stretton.
Firefighters rushed to The Green Dragon in Little Stretton at about 11.20am today to reports of a kitchen fire.
The blaze on Ludlow Road was started from a deep fat fryer and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Church Stretton and Craven Arms. An operations officer was also in attendance.
Crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, a dry powder extinguisher, hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 12.15pm.
