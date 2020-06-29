Parking ban brought in to help tackle Church Stretton traffic problems

Shropshire Council's temporary prohibition on parking means residents and visitors will no longer be able to leave their vehicle by the school on Shrewsbury Road or either side of Churchill Road.

The order means people who usually leave their car on Shrewsbury Road between the school and Lutwyche Road; on the north side of Churchill Road between its junctions with Shrewsbury Road and The Paddock; or on the south side of Churchill Road by its junctions with Kennedy Close and Chartwell Close, will have to go elsewhere.

The authority said the measures are being implemented "following concerns about the recent amount of, and upsurge in, on-street parking by visitors to Carding Mill Valley, and the ensuing public safety issues caused".

The temporary traffic order can be identified on site by the presence of enforceable 'no waiting' cones.

The council said residents who usually park on Churchill Road can adhere to the restrictions by parking on the south side where markings show.

This comes after councillors, police and representatives from the National Trust held an urgent meeting to address problems caused by visitor parking around the popular beauty spot.

Carding Mill Valley has seen an influx of visitors since Covid-19 travel rules were relaxed to allow unrestricted travel within England for exercise.

Due to the limited open parking at the site in Church Stretton, visitors have parked their cars around the town, parking on double-yellow lines and blocking pavements, side roads and driveways.