Road changes to help shoppers socially distance in Church Stretton

New measures will be in place in time for Monday, when non-essential shops are permitted to open their doors once again, and council and business officials have been keen to make sure people can still shop safely.

The one-way system will commence from the junction of Beaumont Road with Sandford Avenue, requiring traffic to proceed south down the High Street to the Bucks Head roundabout, left down past the Co-op and left again along a one-way Easthope Road, to re-join Sandford Avenue. It has also been agreed that the time allowance for on-street parking will be reduced from two hours to one hour to create greater turnover.

Efforts will be made to conserve as many on-street parking spaces as possible, while making the necessary allowances for pedestrians to social distance and larger lorries and buses to turn safely.

Shropshire Council’s Highways Engineers will be installing barriers and revised line markings over the weekend.

Councillor. Bob Welch, mayor of Church Stretton, said: “The town has long debated how to adapt its historic town centre to modern needs. The pandemic has afforded us the opportunity to test out temporary arrangements and to adapt them, in the light of experience, to the benefit of all. It is hoped these temporary arrangements will give residents the confidence necessary to give traders their much-needed support.”