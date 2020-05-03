Menu

Shropshire crews called out to bathroom and garden fires

By Deborah Hardiman | Church Stretton | News | Published:

A bathroom fire in Church Stretton was among the call-outs received by the county's fire brigade over the weekend.

Crews went to a Essex Road shortly after 8.35pm on Saturday to discover an incident involving a bath mat. The fire was out by the time the crews from the town and Craven Arms arrived there.

The firefighters left the scene shortly before 9pm.

Earlier, a crew from Craven Arms doused a hedge blaze in Church View, Clungunford, that was caused by sparks from a nearby garden incinerator bin.

They were called to the premises at 6.40pm and left 20 minutes later.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

