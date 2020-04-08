Church Stretton mayor urges town to 'think local' during coronavirus crisis

Mayor Bob Welch emphasized the importance of using local traders rather than shopping online, and stressed that business should be given to those who now "depend on residents for their survival".

He said: “We want to encourage residents, wherever possible, to 'think local', using the home delivery services of local traders, ahead of purchasing online from further afield.

"This is particularly important in a small market town like Church Stretton – so dependent on visitor income, which is now non-existent.

"These local traders now depend on residents for their survival. We must not let them down, because they are such a vital part of our town.”

Councillor Welch highlighted how local shops and eateries had been "very inventive" with their home delivery and takeaway meal offers, and encouraged people to make use of them.

In conjunction with Mayfair Community Centre, Church Stretton Town Council has produced a leaflet listing current local delivery offers and services, which will be distributed to residents.

Councillor Welch also praised how the community spirit of Church Stretton and the surrounding area is "very much coming to the fore", and highlighted how the vulnerable in and around the town have been supported.

"With a high proportion of elderly residents in Church Stretton, the most vulnerable were already well known to neighbours or to voluntary support groups," said Councillor Welch.

"The Mayfair Centre had a ready-prepared list of 150 vulnerable residents, so rapidly set in place support arrangements for them – whether that be delivering food and medical supplies, or pairing them up with volunteers to give them a friendly call," he said.

"Mayfair volunteers are also augmenting the home delivery services set up by traders and a local shopping service, and Church Stretton Good Neighbours Care Group drivers are helping out delivering meals to children entitled to free school meals.

"The All Stretton Village Society mobilised very quickly, dividing their small community into six zones, with a 'go to' person identified for each zone. The Little Stretton Village Society has undertaken similar such initiatives."

Following reports of residents experiencing loneliness in lockdown, Councillor Welch urged all those suffering to make use of a special volunteer service.

"Having received feedback that some people are feeling lonely, we want to stress that the team at Mayfair are running a specific team of 'befriending' volunteers who happy to engage with those individuals over the phone during this period of self-isolation," he added.

Mayfair Community Centre can be contacted on 01694 722077.