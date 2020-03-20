Church Stretton community centre shuts its doors for now

It will be closed to the general public until further notice. All classes and activities have been postponed apart from appointment-only health one-to-one clinics and a small number of care related services.

A spokesperson said: "We continue to provide Mayfair Meals, in conjunction with our Good Neighbour Scheme, our hot meal service for people unable to cook for themselves. We will also be keeping in contact with people by phone and work with others to ensure people get the supplies they need.

"We are working with other organisations in the area to coordinate a response. If anyone is willing and able to help please contact Mayfair on 01694 722077."