Cadet to compete in Canada

For one exceptional cadet the success will carry on into 2020 with a chance to spend seven weeks in Canada as part of the UK Army Cadet Force and Royal Canadian Army Cadet (RCA) bilateral exchange.

Cadet Lance Corporal William Arden, 15, from Church Stretton Detachment was one of the youngest members of his team in last year’s competition held at Bisley ranges.

William went on to win fourth place in the National 500 metre shoot, securing his place in Canada.

The seven weeks are fully sponsored by the ACF and held at Connaught Ranges in Canada where William will take part in the RCAC Marksmanship Full-Bore Rifle Course.

The County Shooting Officer, RSMI Kevin Pound said: “William is one of only 12 cadets selected nationally to make up the UK team and we are extremely proud of him to be the first cadet from Shropshire to represent the UK.”

William is currently studying at Bedstone College and hopes to join Army as an Officer before joining the Rifles Regiment – the cap badge he proudly wears as a cadet.