Church Stretton neighbours celebrate Valentine’s Day with People’s Postcode Lottery win

The Essex Road neighbours netted the windfall when SY6 6AY was announced today as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: "Love is in the air and cheques are on the way. What brilliant news to make this Valentine’s Day just that little bit extra special."

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the charity Maggie’s, which has received over £14.8 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Maggie’s runs a network of cancer support centres all over the UK. These centres bring people together to help combat the isolation and distress that often accompanies a cancer diagnosis.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.