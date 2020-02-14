Advertising
Church Stretton neighbours celebrate Valentine’s Day with People’s Postcode Lottery win
Six people in Church Stretton have an extra reason to celebrate this Valentine’s Day after scooping £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The Essex Road neighbours netted the windfall when SY6 6AY was announced today as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: "Love is in the air and cheques are on the way. What brilliant news to make this Valentine’s Day just that little bit extra special."
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by the charity Maggie’s, which has received over £14.8 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Maggie’s runs a network of cancer support centres all over the UK. These centres bring people together to help combat the isolation and distress that often accompanies a cancer diagnosis.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment