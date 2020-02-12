Exhibition showcases sustainability of the Strettons

The Learning Sustainable Strettons exhibition brings together sports clubs, charities, children's groups and churches to showcase what they do, and how they have kept going.

Some of the groups involved, like Church Stretton Cricket Club, have been running for almost 100 years – and others, including Church Stretton Girlguiding and 2nd Longmynd Scouts, have been around even longer.

Gill Jackson, United Reformed Church treasurer, said: "Being out in the community six days a week is the rule of the United Reformed Church. Our hall and gardens are in constant use and long may it continue."

Some of the organisations have taken the opportunity to appeal for more volunteers, including the Good Neighbours Care Group.

Chairman Guy Sjogren said: "Good Neighbours are busy constantly serving the community. New drivers are needed for transporting people to hospital."

As part of the three-week exhibition, organisers welcomed special guest David Jackman, chair of the British Standard Sustainable Communities Committee, for a forum discussion with representatives from the participating groups.

Richard Elliott, Chair of the Mayfair Community Centre, chaired the discussion. He said: "It was a pleasure to chair such a stimulating discussion which bodes well for the future of the Strettons."

The exhibition, at Church Stretton Library, is open until Saturday.

Organiser Barrie Oxtoby said: "The real heroes of the event are the leaders of the voluntary organisations.

"We have had some very positive feedback, lots of ideas for a sustainable future are being captured."

Church Stretton mayor Bob Welch said: “The exhibition was a very timely stimulus for residents to think through how we can build on the strengths of the community going forward.

"David Jackman, who was the original driving force behind the British Standard of Sustainable Management, led a stimulating seminar on his current work in identifying the key factors necessary to build strong rural communities."