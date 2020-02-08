Winning recipes on menu as Shropshire lunch club offers support after 30 years

Fast-forward 30 years and Church Stretton Lunch Club is still going strong – and the pair are still a part of the volunteer team that makes this possible.

"This event is so much more than just somewhere to get a hot meal," Betty said.

"The lunch club encourages new friendships and helps to combat isolation, which can be a real issue in our rural communities."

The group is held every week, and is now based at Ley Gardens Independent Living Centre, managed by Connexus.

Michelle Lowther, independent living co-ordinator at Ley Gardens, said: "We couldn't be more proud of Margaret and Betty and their incredible 30 years of dedication and hard work."

The lunch club is held every Thursday and is open to everyone, not just residents of Ley Gardens. Attendees can arrive anytime from 10.30am for coffee and a chat, before lunch is served at 12.30pm.