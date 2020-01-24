Paul's a real Shropshire Star-gazer with this stunning image

Paul Murray, from Hadley, Telford, headed to the Long Mynd, at Church Stretton, in the early hours as the temperatures plummeted.

He explains: "This image was taken in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, January 18, during clear night skies over the Long Mynd.

"We went up to do a bit of star gazing/photography around midnight and the hill was covered in ice and frost.

"This shot was taken around 2am & it was around -3°.

"On our way back I spotted The Wrekin in the distance down this frosty path and couldn’t resist this shot.

"We’ve now christened ourselves ‘The Shropshire Star gazers’!"

If you look really closely at Paul's photo, you can just make out the red light marking the Wrekin's summit, about two thirds of the way along on the right.

