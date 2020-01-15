Shropshire swimming pool reopens after roof repairs

Swimmers have been welcomed back to Teme Church Stretton Leisure Centre for the first time since October.

When the damage to the roof was discovered and the pool rendered unsafe to enter, it was hoped the pool would reopen before Christmas.

The estimation was set back to February after further inspection, until Teme devised a plan to reopen the pool while the final stages of the work are still underway.

Lee Hassan, general manager at Teme Leisure, said: "We are delighted that after an extended period of closure the swimming pool at Teme Church Stretton is back open.

"We would like to firstly thank the community of Church Stretton for their patience and continued support during this time and secondly Shropshire Council as landlords for their time, effort and financial support of this wonderful community and educational facility.

"We hope that the swimming pool is once again enjoyed by our loyal customers."

Swimming lessons will resume on January 20.