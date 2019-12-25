Field House Care Home residents given surprise gifts from teenage secret Santa

The 17-year-old student, from Shrewsbury, arrived at Field House Care Home in Church Stretton on Christmas Eve with the surprise presents, bought with her own money.

Each of the home's 19 residents also got a card addressed 'to someone special', as well as a bundle of party food to share.

Becky Pugh, general manager, said: "She is a really caring person. This is amazing for our residents, it lifted my heart so much.

"She is an amazing young girl and she does it all off her own back.

"She is such an inspirational young lady, brightening people’s days simply because she can."

The donor, who had roped in her father to help deliver the gifts, wanted to remain anonymous, but Becky said she was well known for providing care packages for people in need and helping homeless people in Shrewsbury.

She had never been to the home before, and does not know any of the residents.

"She just turned up out of the blue," said Becky.

"I could have cried. There is no self-gratification, she is just a genuinely caring person.

"People do this sort of thing for children and hospitals, but care homes are rarely taken into consideration because the assumption is made that these people have families, but not all of them do.

"It has really brightened up our residents' Christmas."

Becky is now appealing for people to donate towards the teenager's efforts, to help her continue to put smiles on people's faces when they need it most.

Anyone wanting to help can get in touch with Becky at the care home on 01694 723787.