Car crashes into house near Church Stretton

By Nick Humphreys | Church Stretton | News | Published:

A car crashed into a house near Church Stretton in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The collision happened at Hope Bowdler, about a mile and a half east of Church Stretton, at around 1.40am.

Nobody was trapped but it is not known if anyone was injured. One fire appliance was sent from Church Stretton and the police were also in attendance.

Shropshire Fire said: "Road traffic collision involving one hatchback car that has collided with house. No persons trapped.

"Crews using environmental grab pack and small gear to make vehicle safe."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

