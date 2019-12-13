Church Stretton swimming pool to be closed until February 2020

The pool at Teme Church Stretton Leisure Centre shut when a leak in the roof was identified.

It was found to have caused internal damage to the ceiling within the pool hall and the area was deemed unsafe to enter.

It was estimated that the repair work would lead to the closure of the pool for five weeks, but initial investigations have now set that back by a further two months.

A statement from Teme Leisure said: "Shropshire Council contractors have concluded their investigations of the swimming pool and have been given authorisation to conduct the remedial work as required.

"Due to the extent of the work and with the Christmas holiday period approaching, Shropshire Council estimates the works to be completed and the swimming pool back open around the end of February 2020."

The rest of the leisure centre facilities remain open as normal.

Users of the pool are being encouraged to make use of Teme's other sites at Ludlow and Bishop's Castle.

People with memberships are being offered a partial refund, or an extension to their membership once the re-opening date has been confirmed by the council.

The statement added: "Once again we thank you for your patience and apologise for any inconvenience and we will update you again as soon as we have further information."