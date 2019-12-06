Hundreds turn out to Church Stretton Christmas lights switch-on

The Square was packed on Saturday afternoon to hear the St Lawrence School choir and a selection of carols performed by Shrewsbury Salvation Army Band.

Emmie Farley-Neil won the children's talent competition for the honour of switching the lights on, with the help of Santa.

Earlier in the day the children had been to see Santa and his elves at their grotto in the Silvester Horne Institute, and there was also a special Christingle service in the parish church.

Led by Church Stretton Town Council, the event came together thanks to the efforts of countless community groups, local businesses, the church and individuals. More than 300 people turned out to enjoy the afternoon.

Church Stretton Mayor, Councillor Bob Welch, said: “It was another great occasion for the community to come together, with the children centre stage, in preparation for the festive season”.