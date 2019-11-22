Bobby Moore's first England cap as captain sells for £11,000 at Shropshire auction

He was awarded the blue velvet cap in 1963 following England's 4-2 victory over Czechoslovakia.

It was expected to fetch up to 10,000 when it went under the hammer at Mullock's Auctions in Church Stretton yesterday, but surpassed expectations.

Ben Jones from Mullock's with the caps

Moore received the cap at the age of 22, making him England's youngest ever captain

Two other England caps belonging to Moore, one from a match against Portugal in 1964 and another against Yugoslavia from 1972/73, sold for £5,200 and £4,400 respectively.

They were put up for sale by a family member.