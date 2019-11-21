Church Stretton swimming pool closure ‘hitting the community’

The leisure centre pool shut in October for up to two months while damage caused by a roof leak is repaired.

Stretton Pool Action (SPA) recently polled pool users and local residents to see how the closure has affected them.

The group received a flood of responses, ranging from concerns about a lack of transport to other facilities, to others missing the social aspect of having a local pool.

Church Stretton School also said pupils are unable to swim as part of the planned curriculum.

Denise Cottom from SPA said is a particularly worrying time as Shropshire Council is due to take over the management of the pool early next year.

Results

"SPA will collate the results of the poll and present them to county and town councils, and to the Church Stretton Community Led Plan group," she said.

"The pool was built by local public subscription in the 1970s and has served the local community well since then. We are heartened by the current offers to help our campaign.

Advertising

"Shropshire Council is due to take over its management at the end of March 2020 and we all sincerely hope this means the secure future of the pool for generations to come.

"SPA will keep working to find a community solution for this vital and valuable local asset.”

She said it was also having a negative effect on businesses in the town.

All other facilities at the leisure centre remain open as normal. While the pool is closed, members are being urged to make use of the facilities at other Teme sites.