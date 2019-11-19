Huge interest in Bobby Moore cap set to go under the hammer in Shropshire

The blue velvet cap from the match against Czechoslovakia in 1963 is expected to fetch up to £10,000.

It was put up for sale by a member of his family and will be sold at Mullock's Auctions in Church Stretton tomorrow.

See also:

Ben Jones, consultant at Mullock's, said: "Most of his collection sold in 2009 but this was kept back for one reason or anything by the family.

"What makes it really important is that its his first cap as the England captain. He got 108 caps in total and is still to this day a massive name in football history. The fact that it was his first makes it even more special."

The other two caps to be sold are valued at £6,000 each were for Moore’s appearances against Portugal in 1964 and Yugoslavia in 1972.

However not everyone is so excited by the prospect of the sale.

Advertising

A number of England fans said the cap should be a "national treasure" and enjoyed by all, rather than end up in the hands of a private collector and leave the country.

The National Football Museum also said they would love to put the cap on display if a wealthy benefactor wanted to buy it and loan it to them.

Mr Jones added: "We've had lots of interest in the cap and it's all been positive. We always like to try and find good homes for the items that are sold and I do hope this goes to a nice home, or it would be great if it was put with the rest of his collection.

"However, with the nature of auctions, it's not always possible and that's just the way it is."

Moore received the cap at the age of 22, making him England's youngest ever captain